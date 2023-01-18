Total Pain Care team of the week: EMCC Cheerleading team

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the EMCC Cheerleading team as the Lions earned a top 10 national finish during the 2023 UCA and UDA college cheer and dance national championship.

EMCC’s top 10 place showing took place among a 24 team field , of which the Lions were one of four community colleges to make the tournament. This is the first time the Lions made the national championship under Head Coach Danielle McDade and it’s a season that will be remembered.

“I’ve cheered my whole life and hitting zero both day one and day two, which means we had no deductions in our stunts, had no deductions tumbling what so ever. I cried. I cried to say the least. We all did because that’s a big accomplishment,” Senior Cheerleader Cameron Boone said. “You go and you practice just like other sports teams. You practice hardcore for a certain amount of time. When you see that it pays off, it’s just like a feeling of wow we did that,” Boone said.

“It was the most excited I had ever been when they announced that we were going to the finals,” Head Coach McDade said. “That day, I was actually in the background and one of the videos I could see myself crying I was like I can’t believe they got that on video cause I was crying. I couldn’t even say anything to them I was so excited. My heart was racing cause I had wanted it so much for them. They had worked so hard and they wanted it so bad and I did too,” McDade said.

Congratulations to EMCC Cheer for being named our Total Pain Care team of the week!

