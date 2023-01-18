TSA Pre Check begins for Meridian Regional Airport in the coming weeks

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -TSA Pre Check is a way for you to have an easier time at security, allowing you to skip the long security line and have an expedited process.

With TSA Pre-Check, you don’t have to remove things from your bag or even take off your shoes.

The pre-check is a background check providing TSA with all of the information you would need before flying. By doing this, you receive a known traveler number allowing TSA to quickly look you and your information up, making it easier for you during the security process.

You can pre-enroll at www.meridianairport.com

Every airport in the United States allows the use of TSA Pre-Check.

Note the time to sign up is limited here in Meridian.

Enrollment is from February 6-10. The price is 78 dollars, and it lasts for five years.

“It is, it speeds the process, they do a background check on the individual and if they are comfortable with who they are and you get a what’s known as a known traveler number you then are able to use the precheck line which is a much-abbreviated inspection of your bags and person before you get on the airplane. A little faster to get through,” said Meridian Regional Airport President, Tom Williams.

