WTOK News 11 debuts new set.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Wednesday is the day everyone at News 11 has been waiting for. The day we reveal of our brand-new set.

News 11 has been working tirelessly on planning, demolition, and remodeling a new studio set to deliver the latest news to you all at home.

Jacque Harms, the Vice President and the Station General Manager, said the nine-month project gives the station some much need upgrades and new tech.

“I think folks are going to be impressed with our big video walls. I am also so excited about the touch screen. The touch screen will be utilized more and more as we work our way through this set. Folks will see that utilized, especially when you can draw and use it during Friday Night Football nights. You can draw on plays and do some really exciting things with it. There are so many little things that excite me about this, but I think the big video wall. There are just impressive,” said Harms.

Thomas Grafe, the Chief Engineer, said it was a lot of work done behind the scenes to get the new set completed from installing computers to the anchor desk and even setting up camera shots.

“A lot of things behind the scenes that the viewers do not see and are fully not aware of. Our weather systems. We recently installed brand new computers and I have devised a way to utilize all the computers to be in one spot that I can maintain and work on. If need be, if I am not here, I can call somebody to tell them how to do it. To make it more user friendly,” said Grafe.

Tim Irvine, the Operation Manager, said the project took teamwork from every department at the station to get the job done.

“I think what people are going to see when we launch is the end of a long journey that includes everyone at the station. I mean WTOK, we pride ourselves on the concept of our work family and it really is that way. When we were doing some of the gritty work of tearing down and carrying things down the ramp. We had salespeople helping us, we had business office folks helping us, news folks helping us. Every department had a hand in helping do this. It really kind of joins the entire staff together. We take a lot of pride in what we do, and it really shows,” said Irvine.

Gray Television WTOK-TV’s parent company invested over $400,000 in the new set, which includes about $200,000 for the new technology and lights.

