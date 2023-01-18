WTOK News 11 launches new set

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK-TV News 11 proudly launches its new set in the Meridian, Miss., television market Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said the team is excited to showcase a project that has taken nine weeks to create and launch.

“Every single team member has contributed to the creation of our new set, in one way or another,” said Harms. “It took us a week to demolish the old set and clear out all the pieces. We cleared out the space down to the perimeter walls. We even removed old wiring and lights from the lighting grid. Most of the electrical wiring is also new.”

Gray Television, WTOK-TV’s parent company, invested over $400,000 in the new set, which includes about $200,000 in new technology and lights.

“The new set is going to let us tell our stories with the best technologies, including a touch screen,” Harms said. “We think people will notice all the television monitors and the use of video and sky cameras from all over the region. We had our challenges, but as a team, we figured out a way to make all of it work. I cannot thank the WTOK-TV family enough, especially Thomas Grafe and Tim Irvine. Those two men led the charge to get the project finished.”

Harms said the producers and directors now have the ability to showcase weather, reporters and interviews in a way never seen before in the region.

“We really are state-of-the-art,” said Harms. “We hope our viewers experience elevated story telling as we work every day to deliver the best news, weather and sports.”

The team has spent the month of January practicing with the robotic cameras and new set.

Florida Set Works, of Pace, Florida, designed the set with input from the WTOK-TV team. The lighting was completed by Lighting Electric and Grid Systems of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. WTOK-TV used local contractors to assist the set builders.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.