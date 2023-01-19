City of Meridian Arrest Report January 19, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
BRENDAN K DUROSSETTE19854857 S L WILSON RD MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
CHARLES E BRACKEN19366205 D ST MERIDIAN, MSALLOWING ANIMAL TO RUN AT LARGE
TONIO MATTHEWS19741909 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:14 AM on January 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

