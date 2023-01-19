FIRST ALERT: There’s a low risk for severe storms after 9PM Wed.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

There’s a low (marginal) risk for severe storms in our area. The best timing for severe weather will be after 9PM Wednesday, and the threat could last until around 4AM Thursday morning. A line of storms are expected to move in ahead of a cold front, and there could be some isolated storms that reach severe limits. Damaging wind is the main threat, but other forms of severe weather can’t be ruled out...including a tornado. So, make sure to have multiple ways of getting alerts before you go to sleep. If you don’t have it already, download our free WTOK Weather App. It’s a great tool to have that’ll give you alerts if severe storms roll in. https://www.wtok.com/page/download-our-apps/

Behind the front, skies will clear. It’ll remain mild with temps reaching the low 70s on Thursday. Yet, a dry / reinforcing cold front will cross the area around Midday Thursday, and it’ll bring colder weather our way by Friday morning as lows fall into the 30s. Highs will reach near 60 degrees, but the weekend brings seasonably cool weather with upper 50s. Also, the weekend looks a bit soggy as an area of low pressure brings likely rain chances to our area Saturday... and a few could linger into Sunday.

Next week, temps will drop below the average with highs in the low 50s.

