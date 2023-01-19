Historic Steel House on Poplar turns into Airbnb in Philadelphia

Philadelphia natives Tony and Gwen Alexander decided to take on a new role to provide travelers...
Philadelphia natives Tony and Gwen Alexander decided to take on a new role to provide travelers a home away from home when visiting the city.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A historic house in Philadelphia now operates as an Airbnb.

“In a Southern town you’re not known for your address, you’re known for the name of the house that you live in,” said steel House on Poplar owner, Gwen Alexander.

Welcome to the Steel House on Poplar! Built by two friends not long after World War II in 1945 and eventually became a stamp in history for those who live in the city of Philadelphia.

“Willard Hays and Richard Molpus built the house. They were friends before the war. They came back and built a duplex for their families. They were here for several, several years, and at some point around the 70′s Sarah Steel bought the house and it is a duplex. She lived on the left side of the house, and she’s always rented out the other side of the house,” said Steel House on Poplar owner, Tony Alexander.

You might recognize the owners of this now Airbnb. Tony Alexander co-owns Steve’s on the Square in Philadelphia and Dr. Gwen Alexander is a Talent and Gifted Teacher (TAG) at Neshoba Elementary. But they decided to take on a new role to provide travelers a home away from home when visiting Philadelphia.

“We were here back around 2019, I think the Christmas of 2019. We were looking for a property, maybe that’s our forever house and we came across this and we thought one day this would be perfect for an Airbnb. Gwen, my wife just retired in the state of Georgia as an educator for 30 years and we were looking for a project for her when she got here. It just felt like the perfect fit and so far it’s been just that,” said Tony Alexander.

And for those that don’t know much about Airbnb, it’s a service that allows homeowners to rent out their property on the internet to people looking for a place to stay.

“A lot of people don’t like to stay in hotels anymore, they kind of want a home feel and it’s completely furnished, has everything you need: a refrigerator, a washer, and dryer. It’s just a great place to stay,” said Tony Alexander.

The Alexanders said they have had a lot of traction since they launched The Steel House for rent 3 weeks ago.

“The first time we put it up it was live on Facebook and live on Airbnb, we’ve had some people who have called for graduations in May. People are coming into town that they don’t have enough room at their family’s house, so they’ve decided to stay at the Airbnb and celebrate. We’ve had wedding parties that want to have a bridal party here. We’ve had people staying for the casino, they’re staying for concerts,” said Gwen Alexander.

The Alexanders said travelers can stay a minimum of 2 days at the Steel House on Poplar and even rent for up to 2 months or more. For more information on the Airbnb or to book a stay, you can contact Gwen Alexander at 706-329-2915 or visit ‘The Steel House on Poplar’ Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel responded to multiple wrecks on Interstate-20 westbound in Meridian.
I-20 westbound reopens after multiple car wrecks in Meridian
Sheriff James Moore said Travis Short, 47, is accused of rape-assault with the intent to ravish.
DeKalb man charged with rape
Christin Waters is the new Executive Director of The Community Foundation of East Mississippi.
Community Foundation names new executive director
The MSU Riley Center announced its 2023 spring/summer lineup Tuesday.
MSU Riley Center announces spring/summer season
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner

Latest News

Wildcats officially introduce Marcus Boyles
Condemnation hearing set for The Ruins and the historic E.F. Young Hotel building
Senate offers bills aimed at helping hospitals and boosting their workforce
Senate offers bills aimed at helping hospitals and boosting their workforce
Download the free WTOK Weather App
FIRST ALERT: There’s a low risk for severe storms through early Thu.