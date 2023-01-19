Services for Mr. Michael W. Alexander will be held 11 am, Friday, January 20, 2023 at Providence Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Bro. Jackie Strebeck and Bro. Bobby Everett will officiate.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at Providence Baptist Church.

Mr. Alexander, 75,of Little Rock died Monday, January 16, 2023.

Survivors:

Sister: Lynette Dean

Brother in Law: Pat Wells

Sisters in Law: Sue Alexander and Phyllis Alexander

He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Alexander was preceded in death by: his parents, Arnold and Mattie Alexander; two brothers, JT Alexander and Charles Ray Alexander; and four sisters, Myrtis Skinner, Iva Mae Pinson, Erma Seale and Sylvia Wells.

Pallbearers: Johnny Seale, Richard Dean, Gary Alexander, Barry Alexander, Steve Alexander, Randy Alexander, Randy Kyle Skinner, Wimp Skinner, Jeff Skinner, Kyle Boyd, Brock Seale , Jessie Dean, Kyle Hayman, Blake Mollett, Dylan Anderson and Jamie Williamson

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

