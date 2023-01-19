Funeral services for Mrs. Karen Achord Plummer will begin at 9:00 AM Monday, January 23, 2023 at Community Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pastor Stanley Luntungan and Mr. Chuck Sanders officiating. Interment will follow at 11:00 AM at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Plummer, 69, of Meridian passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at her home.

Karen loved crafting and spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed life and found joy in each day. She loved her family and was a devoted Grandma to her grandchildren.

Mrs. Plummer is survived by her husband of over 41 years, Guy Plummer; her son, Will Castillo; grandchildren Sebastian Miguel Castillo and Shiloh Amelia Castillo; siblings Joyce Quevedo, Richard Achord, Norman Achord, Donald Achord, and Alton Achord, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents Jimmy Achord and Helen McManaway; her step father, Bill McManaway; siblings Jean Simmons, Eddie Castano, and Catherine Castano; and mother and father-in-law, Sandra and Terry Plummer.

The Plummer family suggests memorials be made as donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Plummer family will receive guests from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the funeral home.

