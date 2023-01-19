New bill proposed to prohibit recording police at a certain distance

Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell says it will create a safety perimeter when law enforcement is working
By Christopher Fields
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell says an incident with police in McComb, Mississippi last year made it evident that a law must be passed in the state that would put more distance between people and police when recording law enforcement activity.

“Look, you got to stand fifteen feet back and if you want to violate that, we’re going to arrest you too,” Tindell said.

Tindell says the bill was created after a traffic stop last year in McComb involving Mississippi Highway Patrol and other individuals at a scene on Schmidt Road.

He’s in full support of House Bill 448 is in committee right now. He says it will create a safety perimeter when law enforcement is working.

“One of the biggest issues we have now is when there’s an arrest or just a basic traffic stop, it’s individuals failing to follow basic compliances and instructions. I think it’s one thing to say ‘back up’ and give us some room and it’s another thing when you can cite a state law saying you have to give me fifteen feet,” Tindell explained.

The proposed bill prohibits a person who is not the subject of police contact from video recording law enforcement activity within a certain number of feet of the law enforcement officer when the officer has given clear, verbal instruction to the person to stand no less than fifteen feet away from the activity.

“They can film all they want, they can stand back, they can zoom in, but they just need to provide a safe distance, and I think that’s safe for the officer and safe for the person filming and safe for the subject of the investigation,” Tindell said.

Madison County Representative Jill Ford introduced the bill.

She sent WLBT a statement reading, “My intent for introducing this legislation is to protect everyone involved: the perpetrator, pedestrian, and patrolman.”

The deadline for the bill to come out of committee is January 31 before it can be considered by the full House. If passed by the House, it will then be sent over to the Senate, where it will go through the same process.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of fire is still under investigatio
Newton County fire claims the life of seven year old
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
The MSU Riley Center announced its 2023 spring/summer lineup Tuesday.
MSU Riley Center announces spring/summer season
Mother of child found dead in Tupelo arrested, bond set at $1 million
Mother of child found dead in Tupelo arrested, bond set at $1 million
WTOK-TV News 11 proudly launches its new set in the Meridian, Miss., television market...
WTOK News 11 launches new set

Latest News

A message in a bottle was found by a Mississippi man.
Man finds decades-old message inside bottle
Sunny skies and comfortable temps
The rain clears and the sunshine returns
Blinds and ceiling tiles were scattered across a classroom at the Selma School of Discovery
Selma School of Discovery being repaired following storm damage
Historic Steel House on Poplar turns into Airbnb in Philadelphia - clipped version
Historic Steel House on Poplar turns into Airbnb in Philadelphia - clipped version
Cause of fire is still under investigatio
Newton County fire claims the life of seven year old