Newton County fire claims the life of seven year old

The early morning fire on Lawrence Conehatta Rd is still under investigation
Cause of fire is still under investigatio(WTOK - TV)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff Joedy Pennington confirmed a fire on Lawrence Conehatta Rd claimed the life of a 7-year-old girl early Wednesday morning.

First responders received the call at 3:55 am. Newton County Emergency Management, Conehatta Volunteer Fire Department, Gibbstown-Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department, Hickory Volunteer Fire Department and Newton Fire Department were among the agencies that responded to the incident.

Pennington was unaware how many people were in the home when the fire started but did tell News 11 everyone, but the 7-year-old child made it out.

As of Wednesday night, it is still unclear how the fire started. Pennington states the Newton County Fire Investigator, and the State Fire Marshall are still investigating.

News 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

