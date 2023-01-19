The rain clears and the sunshine returns

Sunny skies and comfortable temps
Sunny skies and comfortable temps(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are one day closer to Friday, and the sunshine will return later today. We do wake up to wet streets this morning as a cold front system moved across the area this early this morning bringing heavy rainfall and high winds. Gladly though, for the next few days there is not any rainfall to worry about. Highs are in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. It will be a nice and comfortable day to get outside and enjoy.

Temperatures will cool down soon to more of a winter like feel as we near the weekend. Be ready to pick up your umbrellas for Saturday afternoon and evening. Stay safe and have a great rest of your week.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of fire is still under investigatio
Newton County fire claims the life of seven year old
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
The MSU Riley Center announced its 2023 spring/summer lineup Tuesday.
MSU Riley Center announces spring/summer season
Mother of child found dead in Tupelo arrested, bond set at $1 million
Mother of child found dead in Tupelo arrested, bond set at $1 million
WTOK-TV News 11 proudly launches its new set in the Meridian, Miss., television market...
WTOK News 11 launches new set

Latest News

Blinds and ceiling tiles were scattered across a classroom at the Selma School of Discovery
Selma School of Discovery being repaired following storm damage
Improving weather by daybreak
Severe risk is diminishing
An effort is underway to try and reunite people with their lost items including sentimental...
Shelby County woman using power of social media to help reunite storm survivors with their missing memories
We're checking in on recovery efforts in Eutaw. The cleanup continues in Eutaw after...
Storm recovery efforts still underway in Eutaw after 3 tornadoes since April