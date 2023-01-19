The rain clears and the sunshine returns

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are one day closer to Friday, and the sunshine will return later today. We do wake up to wet streets this morning as a cold front system moved across the area this early this morning bringing heavy rainfall and high winds. Gladly though, for the next few days there is not any rainfall to worry about. Highs are in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. It will be a nice and comfortable day to get outside and enjoy.

Temperatures will cool down soon to more of a winter like feel as we near the weekend. Be ready to pick up your umbrellas for Saturday afternoon and evening. Stay safe and have a great rest of your week.

