Singer-songwriter David Crosby dies at 81

David Crosby performs onstage at a concert to defeat Prop. 32 at the Nokia Theatre on...
David Crosby performs onstage at a concert to defeat Prop. 32 at the Nokia Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2012, in Los Angeles.(Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - David Crosby, founding member of legendary 1960s rock groups The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young), has died, his wife told Variety.

Crosby was 81. His wife said in a statement to Variety that he passed away “after a long illness.”

Her statement to Variety reads: “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

This developing story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of fire is still under investigatio
Newton County fire claims the life of seven year old
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
The MSU Riley Center announced its 2023 spring/summer lineup Tuesday.
MSU Riley Center announces spring/summer season
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Mother of child found dead in Tupelo arrested, bond set at $1 million
Mother of child found dead in Tupelo arrested, bond set at $1 million

Latest News

Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: Gun used by child who shot teacher was ‘secured’
Firefighters in Southern California rescue dog swept away in floodwaters.
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dog swept away by floodwaters, trapped in storm drain
Kayla Kelley was reported missing about a week ago.
Body of Texas woman found near home of man she was dating
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
White House scrambles to cover for Biden on classified documents.
Investigation? Review? Biden faces a messaging dilemma