State lawmakers help their districts recover following tornadoes

By Erin Davis
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers continue to help Alabamians impacted by last week’s deadly tornadoes. Some even took to the streets to hand out food in their districts.

Senator Robert Stewart represents a large portion of the Black Belt.

“This church has been feeding people every day since the storm has hit roughly and on average, 500 people a day,” said Stewart.

Stewart and Representative Prince Chestnut have been serving their districts from outside the statehouse.

“We’re just not the guys that get in suits and ties and, you know, and argue, debate and make decisions,” said Chestnut.

Chestnut represents Dallas and Perry counties. He had property damaged from tornadoes.

“We’re also people who get down on the ground level and help people who are in need,” he said.

Selma residents say they need physical help.

“I’m almost 70 years old, and I’ve been working like a 15-year-old man ever since this happened cutting trees, hauling bushes, but I gotta do what I gotta do,” said Deborah Hatcher.

“The National Baptist Association has been involved with debris removal, and that’s going to be key,” said Stewart. “Donation of shovels, heavy duty rakes, work gloves.”

Chestnut has a financial plan he wants to bring to other lawmakers to help Selma rebuild.

“Our state came together; it was able to help enterprise. I know, they particularly got a state-of-the-art school built in the aftermath of a really dangerous storm. And so I’m hoping that we can do something like that here,” he said.

Communities like Selma will continue to recover long after the cameras leave, but lawmakers tell say they will continue to help.

