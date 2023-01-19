‘Unimaginable’: Mother sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing 8-year-old son

Connecticut authorities say Karin Ziolkowski has been sentenced to prison for the death of her 8-year-old son. (Source: WFSB)
By Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A Connecticut mother has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the death of her 8-year-old son.

WFSB reports Karin Ziolkowski learned her fate on Tuesday.

Ziolkowski was found guilty on Nov. 8, 2022, of murdering her son Elijah Ziolkowski. She was also found guilty of second-degree arson for setting their home on fire.

Authorities said Karin Ziolkowski asphyxiated her son while in their Meriden home in November 2016 before intentionally setting two fires in the house.

Elijah was not able to be resuscitated and his death was ruled a homicide by the chief medical examiner.

“Our thoughts are with Elijah’s family at this time,” said New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle.

The case was prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Stacey Miranda and Assistant State’s Attorney Melissa Holmes.

“Nothing can bring back Elijah or lessen the pain of his loved ones, but we hope today’s prison sentence brings Elijah’s family some measure of peace now that the person responsible for his senseless and unimaginable death has been brought to justice,” Doyle said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel responded to multiple wrecks on Interstate-20 westbound in Meridian.
I-20 westbound reopens after multiple car wrecks in Meridian
Sheriff James Moore said Travis Short, 47, is accused of rape-assault with the intent to ravish.
DeKalb man charged with rape
Christin Waters is the new Executive Director of The Community Foundation of East Mississippi.
Community Foundation names new executive director
The MSU Riley Center announced its 2023 spring/summer lineup Tuesday.
MSU Riley Center announces spring/summer season
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner

Latest News

.
Rescuers training deaf dog in hopes of finding forever home
Download the free WTOK Weather App
FIRST ALERT: There’s a low risk for severe storms after 9PM Wed.
FILE - Actor Julian Sands attends the "Forbidden Fruit" readings from banned works of...
Actor Julian Sands missing in Southern California mountains
FILE - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends a press conference in Sydney,...
Jacinda Ardern to step down as New Zealand prime minister
A 12-year-old boy vacationing in Florida with his family caught a 130-inch long shark.
‘Is this thing gonna pull me in’: 12-year-old fisherman reels in great white shark