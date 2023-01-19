Wildcats officially introduce Marcus Boyles

By Shahji Adam
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School held a press conference on Wednesday to officially introduce Marcus Boyles to the Wildcats.

“I’m fired up. I’m ready to get to work. Just excited about what the future can bring,” said Boyles.

Boyles arrives from Wayne County, where he spent 11 years at the program. He brings over 31 years of coaching experience and Meridian High knew he was right for the job

“He checked all the boxes. He had experience. He’s probably a better person than he is a coach, and that’s saying a lot that winning 80 percent of the games for 27 years,” Athletic Director Dr. Cheyenne Trussell said. “You know he speaks very little about the five state championships he’s played. This hire was personal for me, and most time’s it don’t get personal and the reason I say that is I was part of the 1978 wildcat big 8 championship team. And I know the passion that this community has and how they are longing for this to come back again so we’re excited about that and so many other areas that’s taken place,” Dr. Trussell said.

“We had to wanting the same things and I believe Dr. Carter and Dr. Trussell and all the others that were in the committee want this. They want to see us succeed. They want to see us win and that’s what made me attracted to this job,” Boyles said.

With the Wildcats having such a rich history in Meridian, it was the perfect match for coach to make his return after a two year absence.

“I know what it use to be and like I said, coach Douglass has done a great job of building a foundation,” Boyles said. “So we are close. They’re just a few things we got to get in place with our Middle Schools wanting to be Wildcats and bridge that gap between the 8th and 9th grade year. I think once we get that gap bridged, I think there’s just unlimited potential here,” he said.

With a new coach finally here, a new attitude and culture has arrived to Ray Stadium.

