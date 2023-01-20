City of Meridian Arrest Report January 20, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TERRANCE D BROWN
|1974
|496 BLANKS RD PORTERVILLE, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|DANYALL MYLES
|2003
|3550 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
|JARIKO Q CHANEY
|1982
|1207 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|JOHN M DAMPEER
|1993
|140 COUNTY ROAD 226 PACHUTA, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 3:34 PM on January 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 6:49 PM on January 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 29th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
