Clarkdale Water Association issues Boil Water Notice

Clarkdale Water Association issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice for customers who live...
Clarkdale Water Association issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice for customers who live south of Sharon Drive and north of H. W. White Road.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale Water Association has issued a self-imposed Boil Water Notice for customers who live south of Sharon Drive and north of H. W. White Road.

The precautionary advisory was necessary because the system lost pressure due to a broken water line.

When pressure is restored, it’s recommended customers vigorously boil their water for one minute before it is consumed or use an alternate source for drinking/cooking. Customers will be notified when tests indicate the water is safe to drink.

