ECCC falls to Itawamba, now 1-3 in conference play

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - #24 Itawamba stormed into Decatur and left with a victory, 80-68.

Despite the Warriors opening up hot from beyond the arc, they were outscored 33-24 in the first half. ECCC was able to keep up better in the second and scored more consistently, but 44 points were not enough.

The Indians had four players score in double digits, with Josh Lee leading the pack with 19 points. Barry David was the Warriors leading scorer with 18.

