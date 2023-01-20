EMCC signs former Southern Miss QB Ty Keyes

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The recruiting trail for EMCC has made headlines as the lions have signed former Southern Miss quarterback Ty Keyes.

“I feel great coming in. They recruited me pretty hard and then I got a connection with coach, because we both from the same county and I knew that coming here would help me out and grow a whole lot better,” Keyes said. “First and foremost I want to thank God for leading me to this spot,” he said.

EMCC is coming off of winning the MACCC championship and adding the former back to back Mississippi Gatorade Player of the year will add to this loaded offense.

“I think he may be one of the most decorated young men that we have ever had here and you know we’ve had a lot of really good ones, so I think this is a good opportunity for him to have a reset and you’re always excited to get great athletes, but I think in this case it’s also a great person,” EMCC Head football Coach Buddy Stephens said. “We’ve given him the keys to the car and we will see and let him lead the way with us on offense and just fit in and relax, take a deep breath, and have some fun and let’s get back to winning some ball games,” Stephens said.

“I just feel like this place was for me because they been winning,” Keyes said. “They know how to get players to the next level and they don’t just focus on football, the academics too. They have a great academics program and I’m glad I joined the family,” he added.

With Keyes being part of the Lions roster, Head Coach Buddy Stephens knows that this will change how people look at the football program

“Oh it’s already changed the recruiting trail for us. I mean, you’re finding guys that.. They’d rather play with him than against him,” he said.

With this signing, EMCC will look to make yet another splash in the 2023 season.

