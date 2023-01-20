Father accused of child abuse now facing capital murder charge after death of 6-year-old

29-year-old Joshua D. Clark is facing capital murder charges after police say he abused his...
29-year-old Joshua D. Clark is facing capital murder charges after police say he abused his 6-year-old child(Anniston PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The father of a 6-year-old child arrested by Anniston Police on charges of child abuse is now facing capital murder charges after the child died Friday, January 20.

On Wednesday, January 18, Anniston Police were called to a hospital in reference to what was thought to be an incident of child abuse.

When police arrived at the hospital, the 6-year-old victim was being treated and was unconscious.

The child was later taken to a Birmingham hospital for treatment.

The victim’s father - 29-year-old Joshua D. Clark - was questioned by police, who then arrested him on charges of aggravated child abuse.

On Friday, police were notified the child did not survive the injuries.

After the child died, police upgraded the aggravated child abuse charges to capital murder charges.

Clark is in the Calhoun County Jail where no bond is set, authorities say due to Aniah’s Law.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
Meridian Police said early Friday afternoon that 31-year-old Jimmy Grace is in custody for a...
MPD arrests suspect in Friday shooting
MPD confirms driver in critical condition
MPD involved in vehicle pursuit that ended in crash
A popular pizza chain is returning to North Meridian.
Second Pizza Hut coming to Meridian
School resource officers deny entry
Individual attempts to bring weapon to NEHS basketball game

Latest News

MPD confirms driver in critical condition
MPD involved in vehicle pursuit that ended in crash
House Bill 15 would direct DHS to establish a grant program for regional food banks operating...
House bill would provide DHS grants to Miss. food banks
House Bill 364 is set to face the Drug Policy Committee next week.
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi
Alex Bregman brings Breggy Bomb Barbeque team to Ocean Springs to compete in The Shed Steak...
Houston Astros star Alex Bregman brings barbeque team to the Coast
Stolen Autos NOLA
New Orleans Instagram page helps reunite stolen cars with owners