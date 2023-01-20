Friday blood drive benefits Sara Smith

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A blood drive continues until 4 p.m. Friday to help a local woman.

Mississippi Blood Services has a mobile collection bus set up outside First State Bank at the corner of 8th Street and 22nd Avenue. It’s for the benefit of Sara Smith. Giving blood takes about 30 minutes.

The blood drive is sponsored by the Stronger Together Foundation and Supertalk Mississippi.

