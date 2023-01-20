Get ready to celebrate Mardi Gras, Arti Gras style

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Pull out your masquerade ball gowns, and masks as the streets of Meridian turn purple and gold to celebrate Mardi Gras but in a different way.

The Meridian ACES are hosting the first-ever ArtiGras Ball. There will be many tents set up outside of Jeans in downtown Meridian. Each tent is going to be showing off many different pieces of art from local and out-of-state artists. There is also going to be live music and activities keeping the party going all night long.

“When you enter, you’ll get a tool bag because there’s going to be all sorts of things you’re going to need in that bag to be a part of the evening. We will have our own ACES Art Car under the tent because this is going to be under three tents, you’ll be able to help decorate the tent. I mean decorate the car. There’s just there. There’s just so many things to be doing. There’s stuff going on all around.

“ArtiGras is the greatest party in town. It’s the big show. The Meridian ACES are putting together a ArtiGras Ball. And it will be held February 11th. It is fantastic. It’s the carnival collides with Wonderland, the the It’s just a special event. We have Charlie’s Bad Habit coming from Nashville to perform and to keep us all dancing all night long. Great food being prepared by Jeans, more entertainment spots along the way. We have the art cars rolling in from Houston. It’s going to be great,” said ACES member, Joyce Lane.

ArtiGras will be on February 11.

To purchase tickets for ArtiGras, visit acesmeridian.org.

