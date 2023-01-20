Jefferson Co. basketball player speaks first words since injury, school district says

Jefferson Co. basketball player speaks first words since injury, school district says
Jefferson Co. basketball player speaks first words since injury, school district says(Jefferson County School District)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jefferson County basketball player has spoken her first words after sustaining a serious head injury during a game earlier this week, her school district says.

Zyer Smith was taken by ambulance to Children’s of Mississippi after the Tuesday night injury and later transferred to Baptist Medical Center. Her family says she was later diagnosed with a severe concussion and hadn’t spoke since.

On Friday, the Jefferson County School District posted that Smith has now spoken, with her first words being, “Where is my coach? I want to play basketball.”

After saying this, the update reads, Smith began to cry.

“Zyer is still hospitalized in Jackson, Mississippi, but she is recovering. We appreciate the outpouring of love as well as the many prayers, encouragement, and support. Please continue to pray for Zyer and her family,” the updated concluded.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Meridian Police said early Friday afternoon that 31-year-old Jimmy Grace is in custody for a...
MPD arrests suspect in Friday shooting
Cause of fire is still under investigatio
Newton County fire claims the life of seven year old
Meridian High School held a press conference on Wednesday to officially introduce Marcus Boyles...
Wildcats officially introduce Marcus Boyles

Latest News

ECCC team introduction.
ECCC falls to Itawamba, now 1-3 in conference play
Ty Keyes signs with EMCC
EMCC signs former Southern Miss QB Ty Keyes
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Southern Miss Football officially names new defensive coordinator
The recruiting trail for EMCC has made headlines as the lions have signed former Southern Miss...
EMCC signs former Southern Miss QB Ty Keyes