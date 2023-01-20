Jones County man allegedly shoots son after argument, JCSD says

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man is under investigation for shooting his son after an argument.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office reported the shooting occurred on Friday afternoon at 146 Currie Road near Ellisville.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find an adult male lying on the ground under a tree with an apparent gunshot wound. They immediately began to render emergency medical aid.

The victim was later transported to South Central Regional Medical Center by EMServ Ambulance Services with critical injuries.

The situation is still under investigation, but initial reports from the JCSD said the shooting allegedly occurred after a heated argument between a father and son, who both live on the property, grew out of control.

Deputies recovered one bullet casing from the yard and the gun from one of the residences on the property.

The father remained on the scene and is being held on a temporary hold with the JCSD as the investigation progresses. However, he has not formally been charged at this time.

WDAM will continue to monitor this story and update it as new information becomes available.

