Kemper County School District earns high ranking for graduation rates

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Education released its 2021-2022 school year graduation and dropout rates, which reflect the highest-ever statewide graduation rate of 88.9% and a statewide dropout rate of 9%. Our very own Kemper County High School seniors showed out in a big way.

The Kemper County School District ranked seventh in the state of Mississippi for its graduation rates with 96.4% of students earning their high school diploma. Superintendent Hilute Hudson said he’s proud of his staff and students.

“We always talk about our little slogan “Every Student, Every Way, the Wildcat Way” and we just talk about that as doing what’s best for the kids. We hope that this number shows not only our parents but our future students that hey they do care about you, they want to make sure you graduate. We knew that our kids matter the most to us, and we knew our staff had worked really hard but to see it come back and see it come back at such a high ranking in the state made us feel good,” said Kemper County School District Superintendent, Hilute Hudson.

Hudson said it’s not just about the number but how the district works together to educate its students for their future endeavors. Hudson hopes this inspires all students in the district to achieve the goal of graduation.

“We want to make sure that before we try to teach you anything we have an understanding of how you’re doing. So, we come in, and we worry about your social, and emotional well-being. We worry about number 1 exposing you to your best chance for success. We understand not all of our students are interested in going to college. Most of them may go to work. So, what we do is at some point give you exposure to both. And we’ll help you with that but once you make that decision of what really interests you, we do everything we can to pour into you and pour into that.,” said Hudson.

Kemper County High School Principal Jacqueline Jackson said the high ranking made her realize that it does not matter the size of the community or town, when you invest in students, the greatness they had all along flourishes.

“I think it’s all about relationships. When you show students that you care about what they’re doing and you pat them on the back for their achievements and their small accomplishments, then they want to work. They’re working for you even though you know it’s about them all along. You know we basically just want to keep our foot on the gas and we don’t want to change anything that we’re doing we just want to enrich it. The kids they’ve bought in so I think we are going to do really well,” said Kemper county High School Principal, Jacqueline Jackson.

Superintendent Hudson and Principal Jackson would like to let their entire staff know that they’re grateful for their hard work and the dedication of the class of 2022.

