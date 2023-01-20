MCC to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College will host its Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, “We Are the Dream”, Monday, Jan. 23, starting at 1 p.m. in the McCain Theater in Ivy-Scaggs Hall.

Campus and community residents are invited. There is no admission charge.

MCC Trustee, the Rev. LaBaron Hedgemon, will be the keynote speaker. Other program highlights include the announcement of the Billy C. Beal Award to community leader Ricky Hood; and the naming of the Charles L. Young family scholarship winners to MCC students Christopher Beckman, Meshelia Harris and Breanna Gordon.

Both high school and college students who won the creative contest will be recognized. High school winners are John Clayton Kitchens, first; MiKayla Edwards, second; and Logan McClinton, third. College winners include Tyler Townsend, first; Malia Greer, second; and Jamiah Warnsley, third.

