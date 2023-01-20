Milling, paving to start Monday on Sela Ward Parkway

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Milling and paving work is scheduled to start Jan. 23, on Sela Ward Parkway.

Senior Project Engineer Gabe Faggard of Neel-Shaffer, Inc., said crews will begin removing the existing asphalt Monday, with paving expected to begin later in the week. Work will take place between North Frontage Road and Front Street. Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures during this time.

Paving is expected to take two weeks to complete, depending on the weather. Faggard said public notice will be issued for any delays.

“The completion of the paving work will allow the contractor to place new striping and begin wrapping up the project,” Faggard said.

Crews will also test the new sewer line running underneath the B Street/Sela Ward Parkway intersection on Monday and Tuesday. Drivers should be cautious in the area, as workers will need to access the pipe via manholes located in the street.

Faggard said access to local businesses is not expected to be interrupted due to the milling and paving work, nor testing of the sewer line.

