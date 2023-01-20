MPD arrests suspect in Friday shooting

Police said a suspect shot and injured a man at Landmark Apartments Friday morning.
Police said a suspect shot and injured a man at Landmark Apartments Friday morning.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said early Friday afternoon that a suspect is in custody for a morning shooting at Landmark Apartments that injured a 25-year-old man.

Earlier, MPD said a search warrant was served at a residence but the suspect fled to 4224 37th Avenue. Later, the fire department was called to a small fire inside that house. No details about how the fire started were immediately released.

The suspect was arrested a short time later.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Cause of fire is still under investigatio
Newton County fire claims the life of seven year old
Meridian High School held a press conference on Wednesday to officially introduce Marcus Boyles...
Wildcats officially introduce Marcus Boyles
Philadelphia natives Tony and Gwen Alexander decided to take on a new role to provide travelers...
Historic Steel House on Poplar turns into Airbnb in Philadelphia

Latest News

Clarkdale Water Association issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice for customers who live...
Clarkdale Water Association issues Boil Water Notice
Milling and paving work is scheduled to start Jan. 23, on Sela Ward Parkway.
Milling, paving to start Monday on Sela Ward Parkway
Happy Friday everyone we are seeing cooler temperatures set in as the front that pushed in...
Rainy weekend ahead
Several recognized tonight at the Lauderdale County School District Board Meeting - clipped...
Several recognized tonight at the Lauderdale County School District Board Meeting - clipped version