MPD arrests suspect in Friday shooting
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said early Friday afternoon that a suspect is in custody for a morning shooting at Landmark Apartments that injured a 25-year-old man.
Earlier, MPD said a search warrant was served at a residence but the suspect fled to 4224 37th Avenue. Later, the fire department was called to a small fire inside that house. No details about how the fire started were immediately released.
The suspect was arrested a short time later.
