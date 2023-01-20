MPD arrests suspect in Friday shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said early Friday afternoon that a suspect is in custody for a morning shooting at Landmark Apartments that injured a 25-year-old man.

Earlier, MPD said a search warrant was served at a residence but the suspect fled to 4224 37th Avenue. Later, the fire department was called to a small fire inside that house. No details about how the fire started were immediately released.

The suspect was arrested a short time later.

