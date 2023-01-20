Multiple suspects arrested after West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force operation

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple people were arrested recently after an operation conducted by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

The details below were in a press release from the agency:

Eight suspects were arrested following a recent operation conducted by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

The following suspects are facing charges in relation to the recent operation:

• Joe Oliver German, 48, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $1,000.

• Demetrice Quintell Doss, 34, was charged with soliciting prostitution and first-degree possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $8,500.

• Shontrey Markeith Spencer, 27, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $1,000.

• Earlethus Cadarius Blackmon, 29, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $1,000.

• Manoah Jerah Williams Tippett, 37, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $1,000.

• Gary Leon Harris, 43, was arrested for soliciting prostitution, first-degree possession of marijuana, tax stamp required and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Bond was set at $31,000.

• Maurice Rayshaun Carr, 41, was charged with first-degree human trafficking. Bond was set at $60,000.

• Ricky Alan Cavanaugh, 63, was charged with first-degree human trafficking. Bond was set at $60,000.

Additionally, the following suspects have been charged in relation to a separate investigation involving an underage victim. The investigation began in May, with the arrests over the last several months:

• Ryan Desean Wilder, 29, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Frank White III, 51, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Keeric Keshawn Wills, 26, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Landon Avant Hagler, 30, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Timothy Ray Jordan, 60, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Andrew Wayne Price, 27, was charged with third-degree promoting prostitution. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Donald Scott Johnson, 41, was charged by the Moundville Police Department with first-degree human trafficking. He was held with no bond under Aniah’s Law.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Cause of fire is still under investigatio
Newton County fire claims the life of seven year old
Meridian High School held a press conference on Wednesday to officially introduce Marcus Boyles...
Wildcats officially introduce Marcus Boyles
Philadelphia natives Tony and Gwen Alexander decided to take on a new role to provide travelers...
Historic Steel House on Poplar turns into Airbnb in Philadelphia

Latest News

Happy Friday everyone we are seeing cooler temperatures set in as the front that pushed in...
Rainy weekend ahead
Several recognized tonight at the Lauderdale County School District Board Meeting - clipped...
Several recognized tonight at the Lauderdale County School District Board Meeting - clipped version
Director Of Operations, Adam Boyd, was awarded the Pinnacle Award
Six recognized by Lauderdale County School District
Bill that bans gender reassignment surgery for anyone 18 and under passes in House
Bill that bans gender reassignment surgery for anyone 18 and under passes in House