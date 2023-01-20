New funding program bridges tuition gap for service members at USM

From University of Southern Mississippi’s Office of Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi announced Friday a program that will help service members cover the gap between federal tuition assistance and remaining course tuition.

The program will begin for the Fall 2023 semester.

With “TA Gap Funding,” service members can be fully covered for 15 to 18 credit hours per fiscal year depending on the branch of service.

“We are going to provide the money necessary to ensure that their tuition is fully paid for,” said Major Gen. (Ret.) Jeff Hammond, director of Military Student Affairs at USM. “If you’re eligible, you can receive federal tuition assistance, but that doesn’t pay the complete tuition cost.

“We’re going to provide that gap difference.”

The innovative program greatly enhances academic opportunities for Mississippi National Guard soldiers, enabling them to complete their degrees with no tuition costs to achieve greater success in their chosen civilian and military careers.

“The University of Southern Mississippi is setting a new standard of excellence today supporting our men and women serving in uniform representing all branches of military service,” said Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, Adjutant General of Mississippi. “I am grateful to USM President Dr. Joe Paul, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Hammond, and their team, who are dedicated to ensuring military service members have every resource available to achieve their education goals,”

Once eligible military students are approved for federal tuition assistance, the next step is contacting the Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families at va@usm.edu to get started. USM will help students through the process of applying for TA Gap Funding.

“We are thrilled to offer an opportunity like this to support our military service members,” says Dr. Tom Hutchinson, dean of Online Learning. “This is one more reason why The University of Southern Mississippi is one of the leading universities for military students in the country.”

For more information about TA Gap Funding program, visit the TA Gap Funding page. If you are a veteran or family member, visit Military page to see what USM has to offer.

