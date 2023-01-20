‘Drinks on Me’ play debuts at Meridian Little Theatre this Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you are ready to have a groovy good time this weekend, the Meridian Little Theatre has a treat for you.

The theater has a brand-new play called ‘Drinks On Me’ premiering this Saturday.

The play is set in 70s, where the owners of a club are trying to revamp and update their entertainment line-up when that plan takes them down an unexpected path.

Anquanizia Hall, the director, said the play will take you on a jazzy adventure she knows the audience will enjoy.

“This show will have you laughing. It will have you crying. You will be shocked at a lot of points. It’s just flash in the pants like Boogie says. Like Gary says flash in the pants, really big and over the top show. It is not us playing caricatures. We are authentic people in the 70s in these situations and we know the audience will enjoy this. It’s something fresh, something new and new at Meridian Little Theater. We know that you all will enjoy this show. So come out and see us and support us,” said Hall.

Tickets for the show are $15 at the door and $13 online at the Eventbrite website.

All proceeds from the show will help the crew compete in the Mississippi Theatre Association Community Theatre Festival Regionals in Kentucky.

