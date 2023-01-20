Rainy weekend ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Friday everyone we are seeing cooler temperatures set in as the front that pushed in earlier this week has brought us cooler and drier conditions but that won’t last for too much longer.

Today we will see temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s for highs with a small chance for a stray and isolated shower but heading into the weekend we will see our rain chances increase Saturday and see them linger into Sunday so make sure you have your rain gear at the ready as you are heading out this weekend.

Next week looks to stay chilly as well as we see highs in the mid-50s with lows down in the 30s.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.