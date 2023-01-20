Several recognized tonight at the Lauderdale County School District Board meeting

Six individuals were awarded the school districts top honors
By Cara Shirley
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The January LCSD board meeting room was packed as six individuals were awarded the school districts top honor tonight. News 11 was there to ask each of them how they felt about getting their awards.

“Well, I know I work with some really, really talented teachers. So, I was a little shocked actually.” - Candice Maloney, LCSD High School Teacher of the Year.

“There are several amazing teachers all throughout the county so that was a very humbling and shocking experience for me.” - Ashley McLelland, LCSD Elementary Teacher of the Year.

“Oh, I feel great. I feel honored. Really don’t deserve it. We all work as a team, but I’m honored.” - Danny Anthony, LCSD Support Staff of the Year.

“It was an honor to be awarded the district teacher of the year. There are so many hardworking and deserving teachers in Lauderdale County and that makes this award even more meaningful to me.” - Hannah Carpenter, LCSD Middle School and District Teacher of the Year.

“I work with some outstanding people. I’ve learned from people in this district, across the district, all the time.” - Josh Herrington, LCSD Administrator of the Year.

Director Of Operations, Adam Boyd, was awarded the Pinnacle Award, which recognizes District Directors who go above and beyond the call of duty.

