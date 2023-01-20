Southern Miss Football officially names new defensive coordinator

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s football program officially announced who will fill the vacant defensive coordinator position.

The appointment was announced following the departure of then two-year defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong after he joined Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s staff in Tuscaloosa Friday.

Thursday afternoon, Southern Miss head coach Will Hall officially promoted fellow staff member Dan O’Brien as the next defensive coordinator of the Nasty Bunch defense.

Coach O’Brien joined the Golden Eagle staff under Hall for the 2020 season as safeties coach. According to Southern Miss Athletics, he will remain in his role as safety coach for the upcoming season.

The promotion should not come as a surprise though as it was all but confirmed on Saturday that Hall would elevate a coach from within the program.

O’Brien has been the position coach for the Golden Eagles’ top tackler for the last two seasons, safety Malik Shorts, and safety Jay Stanley, who was named to the 2022 Action Network All-American Second Team last month and had a team-high five interceptions throughout the season.

Coach O’Brien will lead a Southern Miss defense next season that powered the Golden Eagles to its first bowl appearance since 2019 and its first bowl win since 2016.

The Nasty Bunch defense ranked in the Top 10 nationally amongst NCAA Division 1 football programs in interceptions made, recording 17, tackles for loss per game with just over 8 a contest, and sacks per game, averaging just over 3 sacks a game during the 2022 season.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Cause of fire is still under investigatio
Newton County fire claims the life of seven year old
Meridian High School held a press conference on Wednesday to officially introduce Marcus Boyles...
Wildcats officially introduce Marcus Boyles
Philadelphia natives Tony and Gwen Alexander decided to take on a new role to provide travelers...
Historic Steel House on Poplar turns into Airbnb in Philadelphia