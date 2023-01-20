Wayne Co. attorney arrested on conspiracy in connection to Powe kidnapping case, police say

Cooper M. Leggett, 40, was arrested Thursday around 11 p.m. in Wayne County by members of the U.S. Marshall Task Force on an active warrant for conspiracy.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WDAM) - The county attorney for the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, who was present during the emergency session Thursday afternoon, was arrested later that night on an active warrant for conspiracy.

According to Assistant Chief Tony Willridge with the Ridgeland Police Department, members of the U.S. Marshal Task Force arrested 40-year-old Cooper M. Leggett around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 19, at his home in Wayne County.

Upon arrest, Leggett was taken to the Ridgeland Police Department before being booked into the Madison County Detention Center. Leggett is charged with one count of conspiracy.

Willridge said the arrest was in connection to a kidnapping investigation involving former Ole Miss, NFL football play Jarrell Powe. However, he could not disclose Leggett’s relationship with either Powe or Gavin Bates, who was also arrested in connection to the case.

Jerrell Powe, 35, of Buckatunna.
Jerrell Powe, 35, of Buckatunna.(Madison County Detention Center)
Gavin Bates, 35, of Roseville, California.
Gavin Bates, 35, of Roseville, California.(Ridgeland Police Department)

The assistant chief also could not disclose what this conspiracy charge entailed.

Leggett was expected to have his initial appearance at the Ridgeland Municipal Court sometime on Friday.

According to Ridgeland Municipal Court, Leggett’s bond was reportedly set at $20,000.

This is an active investigation, and this story will be updated if more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Cause of fire is still under investigatio
Newton County fire claims the life of seven year old
Meridian High School held a press conference on Wednesday to officially introduce Marcus Boyles...
Wildcats officially introduce Marcus Boyles
Philadelphia natives Tony and Gwen Alexander decided to take on a new role to provide travelers...
Historic Steel House on Poplar turns into Airbnb in Philadelphia

Latest News

A blood drive for Sara Smith is taking place Friday until 4 p.m.
Friday blood drive benefits Sara Smith
Clarkdale Water Association issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice for customers who live...
Clarkdale Water Association issues Boil Water Notice
Police said a suspect shot and injured a man at Landmark Apartments Friday morning.
MPD arrests suspect in Friday shooting
Milling and paving work is scheduled to start Jan. 23, on Sela Ward Parkway.
Milling, paving to start Monday on Sela Ward Parkway