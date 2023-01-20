You’ll notice a colder start to your Friday morning

Don't let the colder morning catch you off guard
Don't let the colder morning catch you off guard
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Colder air settles into our area behind a cold front. So, plan to start your Friday with temps in the upper 30s, and make sure that you dress warmly heading out the door. Also, it’ll be a good morning to make good use of your heated seats. By the afternoon, highs will be seasonably cool into the upper 50s, and high thin clouds could make the sky look milky. By the evening, the clouds will thicken and the atmosphere will moisten. So, this will lead to a few light showers for areas along and south of I-20.

By Saturday morning, scattered light showers are expected (especially south of I-20). Then, rain becomes likely throughout the afternoon and evening due to a couple of low pressure areas in our region. Periods of rain will continue overnight into early Sunday before tapering-off by Noon. Rain cooled air will keep highs in the low 50s Saturday, but upper 50s are expected by Sunday. Your weekend mornings will range within the 40s for most areas.

Next week starts sunny with highs around 60 degrees. Yet, another area of low pressure will roll across our region...bringing a likely chance for showers & storms by Tuesday. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

