Enterprise and Clarkdale basketball teams split rivalry night

Enterprise and Clarkdale team logos.
Enterprise and Clarkdale team logos.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a battle of the Bulldogs in Clarkdale Friday night as Enterprise came to town.

The girls played first and Enterprise continued their dominant campaign, winning 83-48 and improving to 19-4 on the season. Enterprise’s Kylee Dewitt led all scorers with 24 points. Halana Ficklin was a bright spot for Clarkdale, the Sophomore scored 16 points.

The boys had a competitive matchup, with Clarkdale pulling off the upset winning 45-38, earning themselves their first win in district play. Cade Culpepper led the charge with 16 points. Isaiah Baum scored 20 for Enterprise. The Senior is averaging a double-double this season (20 pts, 11 reb.)

