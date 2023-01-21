First Alert: Severe risk returns Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Sunday into Monday:

Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms are expected during the evening with decreasing coverage from the west after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the 40s.

Clouds will be slow to decrease from the southwest and showers will remain possible Sunday in the morning hours, Highs will be in the 50s. you will want to keep your rain gear at the ready just in case you get caught under a stray shower, but not everyone will see rain.

Tuesdays Severe Threat:

Tuesday, the Storm Prediction Center has our area flagged for possible severe storms. The main threat looks to be dangerously strong winds. As of now, it looks like gusts over 40mph will be possible...which could lead to some downed trees, possible power outages, and just overall tough driving conditions (especially for high-profile vehicles). Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer to this event.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.