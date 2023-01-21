Individual attempts to bring weapon to NEHS basketball game
School resource officers deny entry
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County School District announce a weapon was discovered in a bag carried by an individual attempting entry to a NEHS basketball game. The individual was denied entry by school resource officers.
Additional law enforcement officers responded to assist and the situation ended safely without incident.
