Is LCSD moving to a “year round” school calendar?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When Lowndes County School Board approved a modified school calendar it set in motion a rumor mill that Lauderdale County would be doing the same.

News 11 sat down with Ken Hardy, Director of Federal Programs, Student Data, and Assessment with LCSD to get the answers a lot of parents are looking for right now.

“So, for the 23-24 school year that’s coming up we will not have a modified calendar that has the intersession periods, such as the one that Lowndes County has put out.” says Hardy

Hardy says for the 24-25 school year, a modified calendar is a possibility. However, if they make the choice to do a calendar much different than what they’ve done in the past, they will give everyone ample time to make the adjustment.

News 11 asked Hardy about the process for planning the school calendars. “Our calendar planning process goes through a calendar committee comprised of administrators at the district level and at school level. That group will meet here in the coming weeks and then from there we’ll take that to the superintendents advisory committee to get their input on it, and from there we’ve probably craft two or three possibilities for a calendar, and we’ll send that out for a survey to all employees of the Lauderdale County School District.”

Hardy expects to have a calendar presented and approved at the February School Board Meeting. He says it shouldn’t vary too much from this year’s calendar but at this time there are no dates set in stone.

When asked what the expected benefits to students from the modified calendar were, Hardy says “Districts that have moved to a modified calendar. What they’re seeing is or what they think they’re going to see is more time for remediation during the school year. Rather than waiting till summer school after the year is over to get kids caught up you would be able to catch them along the way.”

It’s still to early to tell if a modified school calendar will help raise graduation rates but LCSD will be looking into that data if seeking to make the change for Lauderdale County Schools.

