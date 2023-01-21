Kemper County introduces Darius Wren as new head coach

Kemper County high school announced Darius Wren will be the new head football coach and introduced him in a press conference on Friday.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County high school announced Darius Wren will be the new head football coach and introduced him in a press conference on Friday.

Coach Wren previously was an offensive coordinator at Mendenhall where he led his team to a state championship appearance.

He is from Mississippi and graduated West Lauderdale in 2009.

Coach wants to hit the ground running and his biggest message to the team is letting them know he expects hard work and to approach each and everyday like it’s the fourth quarter.

“I think it’s important for kids to understand that like I didn’t just come here for whatever. I chose to be with y’all,” said coach Wren. “I’m choosing to be here, I’m choosing to build relationships with y’all so we can do something together and do something that Kemper hasn’t done in about 6 years. Go Wildcats”

Athletic director, Leonardo Thompson said, “Well I’m like the rest of the people in Kemper County, I want to win, win, win. Bring back the winning tradition to the football program and I feel like we’ve got the guy that can do it. That can bring it back.”

