Lamar School Robotics Competition

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Lamar High School Robotics hosted a first tech challenge robotics qualifying tournament today as teams competed for a spot in the state tournament.

Nine teams from all over the state of Mississippi ranging from Gulfport to Vicksburg, to a home team from Enterprise that all competed.

We talked with event coordinator Phillis Skipper about what this means for the community around her.

“These are going to be students working in engineering and technology jobs in the future they learn coding and mechanical engineering and learn so many things by participating in this competition and this is the future. We are so excited to host this and look forward to hosting it again next year and we want to encourage people to come on out and watch it’s free and you get to see the future at work.”

The state tournament will be hosted in Oxford in March later this year and the students cannot wait.

