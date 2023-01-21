Mother and son killed in Holmes Co. shootout

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A mother and son were killed and a third person was transported to the hospital after a shootout in Durant Friday afternoon.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said all three were in a car that wrecked on Highway 12 after being hit with a spray of gunfire at about 4 p.m.

The mother and son were likely struck unintentionally, March said.

“These shootings happen all the time now,” said a Durant resident who said she witnessed the incident and did not wish to be identified.

A dramatic surge in gun violence, she said, began in mid-2022 and has not let up.

“We’re fighting for our lives up here,” she said.

Both Holmes Sheriff and Durant Police personnel responded to the scene and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is collecting information, March said.

