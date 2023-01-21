MPD involved in vehicle pursuit that ended in crash

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police confirmed that a vehicle pursuit ended in a car crashing into a van on 23rd Avenue. Owners of the van initially believed the vehicle crashed into their home.

MPD also confirmed the driver was in critical condition and has been airlifted to Jackson. It was an active crime scene. The family at the home is O.K.

This is a developing story. News 11 will have more information as it becomes available.

