MPD involved in vehicle pursuit that ended in crash

Driver has been airlifted to Jackson
MPD confirms driver in critical condition
MPD confirms driver in critical condition(WTOK-TV)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police confirmed that a vehicle pursuit ended in a car crashing into a van on 23rd Avenue. Owners of the van initially believed the vehicle crashed into their home.

MPD also confirmed the driver was in critical condition and has been airlifted to Jackson. It was an active crime scene. The family at the home is O.K.

This is a developing story. News 11 will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
Meridian Police said early Friday afternoon that 31-year-old Jimmy Grace is in custody for a...
MPD arrests suspect in Friday shooting
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Cause of fire is still under investigatio
Newton County fire claims the life of seven year old
Meridian High School held a press conference on Wednesday to officially introduce Marcus Boyles...
Wildcats officially introduce Marcus Boyles

Latest News

Enterprise and Clarkdale team logos.
Enterprise and Clarkdale basketball teams split rivalry night
School resource officers deny entry
Individual attempts to bring weapon to NEHS basketball game
News 11 gets the answer a lot of parents are looking for right now
Is LCSD moving to a “year round” school calendar?
News 11 gets the answer a lot of parents are looking for right now
LCSD discusses new school calendar