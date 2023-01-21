Plan for a soggy Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Rain is likely for the first day of our weekend due to a couple of low pressure areas sliding across our region. Saturday morning, expect a few showers (mainly along of S. of I-20). After Midday, rain will blanket the area with rounds of light to moderate rain that’ll last throughout the night. The rain will taper-off on Sunday morning, but there could still be a few showers around daybreak. However, the rain will be gone by the afternoon, and there could also be some sunshine peeks. Severe weather isn’t expected Saturday, but localized flooding is possible. Rainfall estimates will range from 1-2″ (on average).

Rain cooled air will keep highs closer to 50 degrees for Saturday, but it’ll warm into the upper 50s by Sunday afternoon. Monday starts dry with seasonable highs near 60 degrees.

FIRST ALERT

Tuesday, the Storm Prediction Center has our area flagged for possible severe storms. The main threat looks to be dangerously strong winds. As of now, it looks like gusts over 40mph will be possible...which could lead to some downed trees, possible power outages, and just overall tough driving conditions (especially for high profile vehicles). Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer to this event

