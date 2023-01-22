Army National Guard service member surprises family in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - A young woman from Clay County surprised her family Saturday afternoon after serving overseas. It was a surprise they’ll never forget!

Sharonda Michelle Holt spent the last year in Kuwait serving with the Army National Guard. Her mom Marian Hunter is thanking God this weekend for bringing her home.

Most of the family had no idea they’d be reunited with Holt so early.

“When I first looked, I said, ‘That looks just like my daughter.’ Then I said, ‘That is my daughter,’ said Hunter. “This is the best surprise I’ve ever had! I mean, I am elated! Words just can’t describe this feeling.”

Hunter said she also served in the military, along with Holt’s father. She added that Hunt has been dedicated to her country for a long time, even knowing she wanted to serve since high school.

“She has served faithfully,” said her mom.

The only person in on the big surprise was her aunt Rena’ Billingsley.

“I had to come up with a reason to get everybody here so I told them I had a big announcement,” said Billingsley. “They thought I was pregnant at 55! So when she finally walked in, I said, ‘It’s a girl!’”

Holt said there’s no other feeling like being reunited with the ones you love.

“It’s a joy,” she said. “Being away from them, even though we didn’t talk every day, but even just being back in their presence, you can still feel the love no matter how long you’ve been away from them.”

Sharonda says she’s now home for good and can’t wait to spend some much-needed family time with her loved ones. She mentioned even a possible family bowling tournament that could happen soon.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.