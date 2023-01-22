Arti Gras Project Runway raises money for Hope Village

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hope Village teamed up with the Aces to host the Arti Gras Project Runway today. Name-brand gowns fit for Prom, Junior Auxiliary Ball or the Aces Arti Gras Ball were being sold for a fraction of their original cost, with all proceeds going to Hope Village for Children.

“What we are doing here today is giving people the opportunity to come in, get their party gear for the month of February with Mardi Gras and Junior Auxiliary Ball coming up. We have all sorts of fabulous, and I do mean fabulous, dresses here for sale.” said Joyce Lane, ACES member.

Casey Culpepper with Hope Village for Children told News 11 “These dresses were obtained from the Hope Village Thrift store. Our thrift store Hope Village was so blessed to receive so many high-quality, high-end items we’re excited to have this special opportunity to showcase our dresses in collaboration with the ACES. The proceeds from this sale today, from the dresses, will benefit Hope Village for Children.

If you didn’t get the chance to make it to the sale, the Hope Village thrift store on 8th Street still has many gowns, just like those sold today, available.

