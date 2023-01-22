First Alert: Tracking Tuesdays Threat

Severe storms, including tornadoes, are possible across the southeast portion of the area Tuesday afternoon and evening.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Sunday everyone we saw plenty of rain yesterday, and the chance for light rain will continue this evening in the north. Low temperatures will be near normal in the 30s.

Monday will be partly sunny and more relaxed than normal. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s as sunshine will dominate our forecast before we see a round of severe weather moving into our area on Tuesday.

Tuesday:

Severe storms, including tornadoes, are possible across the southeast portion of the area Tuesday afternoon and evening. As this event is several days away, be sure to check back for updates. Strong winds are expected across much of the forecast area Tuesday into Tuesday night, mainly during the afternoon and evening. This may result in downed trees and powerlines and difficult travel for high-profile vehicles. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph with gusts up to 45 could be expected.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer to this event.

