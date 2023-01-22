Hattiesburg Zoo opening water park, new animal habitats in 2023

Construction of phase one of the Serengeti Springs Water Park should be finished by early summer.
Construction of phase one of the Serengeti Springs Water Park should be finished by early summer.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several new exhibits, along with the much anticipated Serengeti Springs Water Park, are set to open at the Hattiesburg Zoo in 2023.

The Hattiesburg Convention Commission says an area next to the spotted hyena habitat will soon be home to a genet exhibit.

A genet is a slender, cat-like animal that is native to the African continent.

Next to the golden eagle habitat, a new exhibit will be built that will house other types of raptors, including owls, vultures and hawks.

Also, at the Asbury Discovery Center, a new pool for Chilean flamingos will soon be constructed.

Later in the year, work could begin on a new alligator exhibit.

It will be built next to the current front entrance to the zoo.

“We’re in the design phase now. It’s going to require quite a large pool for that and a design for that front portion of the zoo,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

Phase One of Serengeti Springs is currently under construction and is set to open in a few months.

“We’re working hard, we’ve got a lot of different crews, some that have started now, some others that will be joining them, handling some other components of it and so, we are looking for an early summer kickoff,” Taylor said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD confirms driver in critical condition
MPD involved in vehicle pursuit that ended in crash
Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
News 11 gets the answer a lot of parents are looking for right now
Is LCSD moving to a “year round” school calendar?
Hall is said to have gone missing earlier in the day on Saturday
Missing man in Lauderdale County
A popular pizza chain is returning to North Meridian.
Second Pizza Hut coming to Meridian

Latest News

Businesses begin to re-open and let customers inside on first day of "safer-at-home" order
Peavey Electronics reportedly lays off multiple employees
(Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
"The Park" closing in Meridian
(Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
Fred's announces closing of additional stores
(Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
Fred's locations closing in Meridian, Philadelphia